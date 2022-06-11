PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Increased by Seeyond

Seeyond lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the quarter. Seeyond’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Stephens began coverage on PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PayPal from $180.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.83.

In related news, Director Enrique Lores bought 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.83 and a 12-month high of $310.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

