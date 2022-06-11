Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Announces Dividend of $0.08

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Paramount Resources’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Paramount Resources stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 3.12. Paramount Resources has a twelve month low of $9.03 and a twelve month high of $32.53.

PRMRF has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$47.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Paramount Resources from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paramount Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.81.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

