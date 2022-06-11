PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.09–$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $87.00 million-$89.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $87.20 million. PagerDuty also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.21–$0.17 EPS.

Shares of PD traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,230,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,817. PagerDuty has a twelve month low of $21.72 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.22 and its 200-day moving average is $31.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 41.92% and a negative net margin of 38.83%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. PagerDuty’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PagerDuty will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PD shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on PagerDuty to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $49.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.38.

In related news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,737 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total value of $65,953.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 4,000 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $142,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,992 shares of company stock worth $4,527,167 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 270.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PagerDuty by 27.4% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty (Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.