Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Insider Tim A. Levenda Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 1.82. Pactiv Evergreen Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,990,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,965,000 after purchasing an additional 64,330 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,120,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,242,000 after acquiring an additional 39,414 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,530,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,514,000 after acquiring an additional 11,033 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,899,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,772,000 after acquiring an additional 23,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 0.3% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,201,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PTVE. Citigroup lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

