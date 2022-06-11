PACK Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 360 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $380,000. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.3% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Tesla by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,132 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $13,179,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 116.1% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,084 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares in the last quarter. Treasure Coast Financial Planning acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $2,111,000. Finally, Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 369 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total transaction of $1,484,522.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,673,310.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 over the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $696.69 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $593.50 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $721.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $849.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $926.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $960.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,035.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $899.46.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

