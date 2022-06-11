PACK Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 42,102 iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

PACK Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,082,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.0% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $15,363,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Chandler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Chandler Asset Management Inc. now owns 156,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,761,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 242,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,479,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $390.13 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $382.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $419.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $441.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

