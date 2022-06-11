PACK Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 211.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 171,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,275,000 after buying an additional 116,552 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 114.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 168.7% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 129,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 22,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 2,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD opened at $151.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $159.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.56. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $148.79 and a 12 month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.