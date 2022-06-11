PACK Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

PACK Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 0.4% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,320.9% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 43,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,405,000 after acquiring an additional 40,777 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 175.9% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,019 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $223.27 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $217.09 and a one year high of $311.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.41 and a 200-day moving average of $269.11.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

