PAC Protocol (PAC) Market Cap Reaches $5.83 Million

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.83 million and approximately $56,435.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded down 35.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00008920 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000288 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000567 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000138 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,701,507,637 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAC Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

