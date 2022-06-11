Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.30-3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-370 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $346.97 million. Oxford Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.60-$10.00 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OXM. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $126.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Oxford Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Shares of NYSE OXM traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $93.91. 248,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,337. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.82. Oxford Industries has a 12 month low of $76.21 and a 12 month high of $110.37.

Oxford Industries ( NYSE:OXM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $352.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.03 million. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 32.41%. Oxford Industries’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.06%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Oxford Industries by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 20.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel and swimwear under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

