Oxford BioDynamics (LON:OBD) Trading Up 0.8%

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (LON:OBD – Get Rating) was up 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 18.25 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 18.25 ($0.23). Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 334,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.10 ($0.23).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Oxford BioDynamics in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.42. The company has a market cap of £18.31 million and a PE ratio of -2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 19.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 26.50.

In other Oxford BioDynamics news, insider Paul Stockdale bought 30,000 shares of Oxford BioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 18 ($0.23) per share, for a total transaction of £5,400 ($6,766.92). Also, insider Matthew Wakefield acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.21) per share, for a total transaction of £4,250 ($5,325.81).

Oxford BioDynamics Company Profile (LON:OBD)

Oxford BioDynamics Plc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops biomarkers for use in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry primarily in the United States and internationally. The company provides EpiSwitch, a proprietary technology platform for the discovery, evaluation, validation, and monitoring of epigenetic biomarkers known as chromosome conformation signatures for use in medical testing kits, disease prediction, diagnosis, and treatment.

