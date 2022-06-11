Ovata Capital Management Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,001,000. Amazon.com comprises approximately 0.1% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 11 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, William Allan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $194.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $223.00 to $232.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.62.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded down $6.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,964,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,947,000. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,370.19, for a total value of $114,586.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923 in the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

