Osino Resources (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Trading 5.3% Higher

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 16,680 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 38,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day moving average is $0.91.
Osino Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OSIIF)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osino Resources (OSIIF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
- Campbell Soup Company Is Why Staples Stocks Will Outperform
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.