Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY – Get Rating) were down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.45 and last traded at $7.46. Approximately 58,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 81,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.56.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORKLY shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Orkla ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Orkla ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Orkla ASA from 76.00 to 73.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.2667 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.99%. Orkla ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.74%.

Orkla ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ORKLY)

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

