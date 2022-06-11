Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orica Limited (OTCMKTS:OCLDY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, an increase of 1,571.4% from the May 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Shares of OCLDY stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Orica has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.87.

Get Orica alerts:

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th will be given a $0.0784 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th.

Orica Limited manufactures and sells commercial explosives and blasting systems in Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company provides 4D bulk explosives systems, packaged explosives, initiating systems, boosters, and seismic systems; and data, reporting, analytics, blasting, contracted, and supplementary services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.