O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) PT Lowered to $750.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Wedbush boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $755.00 to $815.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reduced their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $662.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised O’Reilly Automotive from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $730.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $719.58.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $607.44 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $654.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $665.22. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $526.90 and a one year high of $748.68. The company has a market capitalization of $39.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 2,699.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 32.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 4,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $3,446,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,138,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

