ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Holdings Trimmed by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,547 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,888 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 20,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in ONEOK by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $64.74 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $75.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.75.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.98%.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

