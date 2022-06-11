One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 17th.

One Liberty Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 246.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect One Liberty Properties to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.1%.

Get One Liberty Properties alerts:

Shares of OLP stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.67 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37. One Liberty Properties has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

One Liberty Properties ( NYSE:OLP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 14.75% and a net margin of 54.17%. On average, equities analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of One Liberty Properties by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in One Liberty Properties by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 39.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OLP shares. StockNews.com lowered One Liberty Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. B. Riley reduced their price target on One Liberty Properties from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.50.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for One Liberty Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Liberty Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.