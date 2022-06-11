Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.

OLLI stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.66. 2,815,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet ( NASDAQ:OLLI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.11). Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $406.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

