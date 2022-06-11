Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Issues Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.32-$0.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $450.00 million-$460.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $449.35 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.83-$1.98 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on OLLI. Citigroup upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.60.
OLLI stock traded down $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $53.66. 2,815,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,906,023. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.78. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a one year low of $37.67 and a one year high of $95.43. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.10.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 4th quarter valued at $299,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at $263,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,982 shares in the last quarter.
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
