Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $393.00 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) to post sales of $393.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $382.80 million and the highest is $401.20 million. Old National Bancorp reported sales of $204.91 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have commented on ONB shares. Stephens upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.80.

NASDAQ ONB traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.06. 2,487,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,217,717. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Old National Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

In other Old National Bancorp news, Chairman Michael L. Scudder bought 8,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.30 per share, for a total transaction of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 302,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark G. Sander acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $107,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 387,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,933,604.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,720 shares of company stock worth $377,713 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONB. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,007 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 656,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,126,000 after purchasing an additional 288,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 110.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 846,842 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 445,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 9,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 586,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,944,000 after purchasing an additional 66,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

