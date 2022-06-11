Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) rose 2.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.09 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 22,173 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,688,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.62.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.92 and its 200 day moving average is $19.04.

Olaplex ( NASDAQ:OLPX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.22 million. On average, research analysts expect that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Olaplex in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Olaplex by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Olaplex during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

