OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lowered shares of OCI (OTCMKTS:OCINF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OCINF has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of OCI from €31.00 ($33.33) to €38.50 ($41.40) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of OCI from €33.00 ($35.48) to €40.00 ($43.01) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of OCI from €30.00 ($32.26) to €45.00 ($48.39) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.75.

Shares of OCI stock opened at $35.11 on Wednesday. OCI has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $40.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.85.

OCI N.V. produces and distributes natural gas-based products and industrial chemicals to agricultural, transportation, and industrial customers. It operates through Methanol US, Methanol Europe, Nitrogen US, Nitrogen Europe, and Fertiglobe segments. The company offers anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, calcium ammonium nitrate, ammonium sulphate, nitrogen argon, aqueous ammonia, nitric acid, urea solution, bio-methanol, methanol, melamine, and diesel exhaust fluid, as well as and other nitrogen products.

