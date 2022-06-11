Oak Ridge Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BKOR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKOR – Get Rating) traded up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.70 and last traded at $18.70. 2,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average session volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.66.

The stock has a market cap of $50.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.04.

Get Oak Ridge Financial Services alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Oak Ridge Financial Services’s previous dividend of $0.07. Oak Ridge Financial Services’s payout ratio is 11.59%.

Oak Ridge Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Bank of Oak Ridge that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; overdrafts; auto, home equity, mortgage, business term, and business SBA loans; business lines of credit; credit cards; and online and mobile banking products and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Ridge Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.