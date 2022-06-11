O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.58. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OI shares. StockNews.com upgraded O-I Glass from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.55.

Shares of OI traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $16.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,497. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. O-I Glass has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $19.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.20.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $185,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in O-I Glass during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. 91.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

