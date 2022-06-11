Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 1,094.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $18.09 on Friday. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $16.85 and a one year high of $23.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.24.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at $127,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 3,642 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 22,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.