NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) Stock Rating Lowered by Bank of America

Bank of America lowered shares of NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $42.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $43.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NRG. StockNews.com began coverage on NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. NRG Energy has a twelve month low of $34.70 and a twelve month high of $47.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89.

NRG Energy ( NYSE:NRG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.30). NRG Energy had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NRG Energy will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.52%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in NRG Energy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in NRG Energy by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in NRG Energy by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to approximately 6 million residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

