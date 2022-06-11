Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on NVO. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 850.00 to 900.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $655.40.

NYSE NVO opened at $111.49 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $81.65 and a 12 month high of $122.16. The stock has a market cap of $262.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 72.67%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVO. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $32,000.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

