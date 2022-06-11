NOV (NYSE:NOV) Price Target Raised to $22.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on NOV. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Citigroup cut NOV from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NOV from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NOV presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.54.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. NOV has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $24.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of -41.67 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.50.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 3.18%. Equities research analysts predict that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -41.67%.

In other NOV news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in NOV by 13.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,923,450 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,437,000 after purchasing an additional 474,733 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in NOV by 605.3% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 935,954 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,270,000 after purchasing an additional 803,249 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NOV by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NOV in the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NOV

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

