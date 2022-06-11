NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Receives $19.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.54.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NOV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of NOV from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut NOV from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Griffin Securities raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 9,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total transaction of $188,033.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,431.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 8,278 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in NOV by 35.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 40,159 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 10,533 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NOV in the first quarter valued at $410,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in NOV by 273.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,359 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 27,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in NOV by 23.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,936 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,195,000 after buying an additional 31,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV stock opened at $20.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. NOV has a twelve month low of $11.46 and a twelve month high of $24.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.32 and a 200 day moving average of $17.29.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NOV will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NOV’s payout ratio is currently -41.67%.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

