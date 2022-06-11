Northern Vertex Mining (OTCMKTS:NHVCF) Trading 5% Higher

Northern Vertex Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:NHVCF – Get Rating) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 124,240 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 490% from the average session volume of 21,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average is $0.45.

Northern Vertex Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NHVCF)

Elevation Gold Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It focuses on Moss Gold-Silver Projects located in Northwest Arizona. The company was founded on June 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

