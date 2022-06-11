Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP) Shares Down 9.8%

Northern Superior Resources Inc. (CVE:SUP – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 9.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.55. Approximately 51,591 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 36,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.74. The stock has a market cap of C$41.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.95.

Northern Superior Resources (CVE:SUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Northern Superior Resources Inc, an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of gold properties in Ontario and Québec, Canada. The company also explores for silver and copper. It primary projects include 100% owned Ti-pa-haa-kaa-ning gold property that consists of 2,431 claims covering an area of 47,796 hectares located in northwestern Ontario; Croteau Est property, which consists of 237 claims covering an area of approximately 12,545 hectares situated in west-central Québec; Lac Surprise gold property that comprises 274 claims covering an area of approximately 15,178.5 hectares located in west-central Québec; and the Wapistan mineral property located in Québec.

