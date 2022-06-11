Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Short Interest Update

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,900 shares, an increase of 390.8% from the May 15th total of 22,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $9.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $11.07. Nordea Bank Abp has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $13.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. Nordea Bank Abp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €10.40 ($11.18) to €11.20 ($12.04) in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Nordea Bank Abp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €10.70 ($11.51) price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.60 ($10.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nordea Bank Abp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

