Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$10.00, with a volume of 12459 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.30.

NSR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Nomad Royalty from C$15.50 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities reissued a “tender” rating on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Cormark decreased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$17.50 to C$10.75 and set a “tender” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Nomad Royalty from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.98. The firm has a market cap of C$643.51 million and a PE ratio of 418.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.30.

Nomad Royalty ( TSE:NSR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$17.46 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Nomad Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 635.16%.

About Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. The company owns a portfolio of 22 royalty, stream, and other interests. Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

