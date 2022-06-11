NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88.
NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
NICE Company Profile (Get Rating)
NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.
