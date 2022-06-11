NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.25-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.16 billion-$2.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. NICE also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.75-$1.85 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $197.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.36. NICE has a 52-week low of $179.13 and a 52-week high of $319.88.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $527.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.64 million. NICE had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NICE will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NICE shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NICE from $365.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on NICE from $314.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on NICE from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet cut NICE from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut NICE from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $274.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in NICE by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in NICE by 110.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

