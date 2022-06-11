NEXT Financial Group Inc Purchases 40,779 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 54.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,779 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $8,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth $54,000.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $62.92 and a one year high of $130.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.52.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

