NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,903,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572,648 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,279 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,646,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,286 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,163,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,433,000 after acquiring an additional 947,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after acquiring an additional 942,059 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $42.70 and a 52-week high of $53.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

