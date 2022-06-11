NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $7.61 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,901 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,342 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $115,582,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 1,139.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 619,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,385,000 after purchasing an additional 569,447 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,888,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,679,000 after purchasing an additional 340,067 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,618,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,276,000 after purchasing an additional 145,399 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $79.84 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $78.98 and a 52 week high of $107.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.79.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.