NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $5.01 Million Position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 113.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 187,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,745 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 137,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,659,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 74,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 95,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 48,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter.

GOVT stock opened at $23.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.17 and its 200-day moving average is $25.28.

