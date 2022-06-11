NEXT Financial Group Inc Has $4.41 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $4,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,096,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,468,226,000 after buying an additional 5,193,866 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,601,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,118,000 after buying an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,969,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,891,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,313,000 after buying an additional 250,197 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.23 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $101.37 and a twelve month high of $115.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $110.73.

