NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 5,661 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,661 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.7% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $11,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2,875.0% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Savior LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 637.4% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 16,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $195.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.66 and a 200 day moving average of $222.19. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $190.66 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

