NEXT Financial Group Inc Acquires 17,983 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Get Rating) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares during the period. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF makes up about 0.6% of NEXT Financial Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.14% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 106.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the third quarter worth $45,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the fourth quarter worth $90,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VDC opened at $184.89 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $177.86 and a 12-month high of $210.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $196.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.90.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.