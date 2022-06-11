NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Short Interest Down 82.8% in May

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 82.8% from the May 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

In related news, insider James D. Dondero purchased 14,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of 14.89 per share, for a total transaction of 214,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James D. Dondero purchased 19,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of 14.75 per share, with a total value of 292,536.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 198,119 shares of company stock worth $3,077,790 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $347,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth $1,183,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter worth $1,256,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $1,406,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the first quarter valued at $7,095,000.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock traded down 0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 15.02. 32,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,195. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of 12.64 and a 12 month high of 16.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is 15.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

