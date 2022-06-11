NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Insider James D. Dondero Acquires 18,977 Shares

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) insider James D. Dondero acquired 18,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.30 per share, for a total transaction of 290,348.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,411,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately 52,192,721.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NXDT opened at 15.02 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of 15.57. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 52 week low of 12.64 and a 52 week high of 16.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXDT. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth $7,229,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,406,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Nexpoint Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in companies across broadly diversified sectors to construct its portfolio.

