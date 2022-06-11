Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Downgraded by Haywood Securities to Hold

Haywood Securities downgraded shares of Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have C$0.60 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of C$0.80.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Nevada Copper from an outperform rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.80 to C$0.70 in a report on Tuesday.

Nevada Copper stock opened at C$0.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of C$156.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.56. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.34 and a 12-month high of C$2.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88.

Nevada Copper ( TSE:NCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$6.45 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Nevada Copper will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, iron magnetite, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Vancouver, British Columbia.

