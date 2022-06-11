NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE) General Counsel Irina Ridley Sells 2,500 Shares

NeuroPace, Inc. (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) General Counsel Irina Ridley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $14,450.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 61,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,383.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:NPCE opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 9.48 and a current ratio of 10.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.26. NeuroPace, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.75.

Get NeuroPace alerts:

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.11). NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a negative net margin of 85.42%. The company had revenue of $11.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.00 million. Research analysts expect that NeuroPace, Inc. will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NPCE. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of NeuroPace during the second quarter worth $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $243,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in NeuroPace during the second quarter valued at $181,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NeuroPace by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in NeuroPace during the third quarter valued at $879,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NPCE has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of NeuroPace in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NeuroPace from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NeuroPace presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

NeuroPace Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy by delivering personalized real-time treatment at the seizure source. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data; and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroPace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroPace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.