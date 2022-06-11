Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,641 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up 0.6% of Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Netflix were worth $41,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 23.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,006 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $307,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Netflix by 28.1% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.1% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,747 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 167.6% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 164,528 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $100,418,000 after acquiring an additional 103,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

NFLX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $605.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $375.37.

NFLX opened at $182.94 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $231.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $391.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.61. Netflix had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 16.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.