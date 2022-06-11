Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.24

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 8305 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The company has a current ratio of 110.95, a quick ratio of 23.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of C$28.73 million and a PE ratio of 115.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.43.

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$0.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dario Meli bought 100,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$45,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 663,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$298,747.80. Insiders have acquired a total of 144,000 shares of company stock valued at $63,120 in the last ninety days.

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

