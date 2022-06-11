Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
Shares of Neonode stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.33. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.42.
Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%.
About Neonode (Get Rating)
Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.
