Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $6.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 6.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.35. The company has a market cap of $94.90 million, a P/E ratio of -13.98 and a beta of 2.33. Neonode has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $12.42.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.32 million during the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 114.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.65%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Neonode in the 4th quarter valued at about $564,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,025 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Neonode by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,337 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 7,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Neonode during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for scene analysis using advanced machine learning algorithms to detect and track persons and objects in video streams for cameras and other types of imagers.

