Nellore Capital Management LLC Sells 3,500 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Nellore Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for about 1.0% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in SEA by 76.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 215 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in SEA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SEA by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 254 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SE. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $330.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $241.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of SEA from $201.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.75.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $76.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.36. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $54.06 and a fifty-two week high of $372.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.02.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.22. SEA had a negative net margin of 19.85% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. SEA’s revenue was up 64.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

