Nellore Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,760 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 19.7% of Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Nellore Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $54,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Unified Trust Company N.A. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Unified Trust Company N.A. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 671 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 279 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,816.49, for a total value of $3,593,841.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,526,620.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total transaction of $6,073,818.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 565,319 shares of company stock valued at $61,997,191 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,290.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,315.38.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,228.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2,391.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,643.47. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,044.16 and a 52 week high of $3,042.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.13.

Alphabet shares are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 111.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.